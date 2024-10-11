No Script

Sinwar: Hamas will Continue to Crush Enemy, Not to Submit to ‘Israel’s” Conditions

folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news

In his first public message since October 7’s Al-Aqsa Flood, Hamas top leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar confirmed that “Al-Qassam Brigades are waging a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces, and the occupation army is suffering heavy losses in lives and equipment.”

In his letter to the head and members of the resistance movement’s political bureau, Sinwar added: “During the ground invasion, Al-Qassam Brigades targeted at least 5,000 soldiers and officers, a third of whom were killed, another third seriously injured, and the last third permanently disabled. As for military vehicles, 750   were destroyed, either completely or partially.”

He further said that “Al-Qassam Brigades crushed the ‘Israeli’ occupation army,” vowing that “we will continue to do so. We won’t submit to the occupation’s conditions. “

