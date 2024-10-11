Iran Dismisses US Accusation of Role in Indian Ocean Tanker Strike

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegation made by the US that Iran had been involved in a recent drone attack on a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, saying Iran plays a pivotal role in maritime security.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani refuted the Pentagon’s story that a drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean early on Saturday.

“The accusations leveled by the US are endless,” he said, hitting back at the US government as the main culprit for the war crimes against Gaza and the main party responsible for the ‘Israeli’ strikes on Palestinians.

Kanaani further stated: “The US is basically in no position to bring accusations against other sides. We reject those allegations.”

The Iranian official underlined that “such accusations are made with the purpose of pointing the blame on others and covering up Washington’s blatant support for the Zionist entity,” noting that “The US government has attracted the world nations’ public hatred with its measures and support for the ‘Israeli’ regime.”

He described Iran as a main country ensuring the security of international maritime routes, saying the Islamic Republic has always acted responsibly and played a significant role in the security of maritime industry and international trade.