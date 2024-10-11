Yemen Warns US: Red Sea Militarization Endangers Maritime Navigation

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen has warned that the Red Sea will become a “flaming battleground” if the United States and its allies stick to their “aggressive behavior” and fuel tensions in the strategic maritime route.

The spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, made the remarks in an X post on Sunday, days after the US announced the formation of a multi-national maritime task force in the Red Sea under the pretext of protecting vessels owned by “Israel” or bound for the occupied territories.

He said that the US and its partners are “threatening international maritime navigation by militarizing the Red Sea with no legitimate reason.”

“The Red Sea would become a battleground if the US and its allies continue their aggressive behavior,” he said, urging the countries with coastline on the seawater inlet of the Indian Ocean to “recognize the reality of the dangers that threaten their national security.”

Abdul-Salam also said that a US warship had opened “reckless” fire at a reconnaissance plane belonging to the Yemeni Navy in the Red Sea.

One of the US missiles exploded near a Gabonese ship that was traveling from Russia, he added.

The US had accused the Yemeni forces of attacking MV Saibaba, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker owned by Gabon, with a drone.

In retaliation for the “Israeli” entity’s genocidal onslaught on Gaza, Yemen recently warned that it considers any ships with owners linked to “Israel” or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories legitimate targets.