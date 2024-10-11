“Israel” Massacres At Least New 70 Palestinians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” aggression targeting a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip has martyred at least 70 Palestinians as the entity’s genocidal war across the besieged territory continues unabated.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported the massacre in a late Sunday statement, saying the fatalities came after the entity’s air raid hit a number of houses at the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

According to the ministry's spokesman, the strike destroyed a “residential block” and the “toll is likely to rise” given the large number of families residing there and the fact that many people are still under the rubble.

“What is happening at the al-Maghazi camp is the annihilation of an entire residential square,” Ashraf al-Qudra said.

The ministry also noted that another “Israeli” strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has martyred 10 members of the same family.

The ministry’s spokesman said the entity’s forces “are bombing the main roads between the [refugee] camps ... to impede the arrival of ambulances and civil defense vehicles to the targeted locations.”

“Most of the martyrs who arrived from the Maghazi camp were children, women, and the elderly,” the spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital was quoted by the Palestinian media as saying.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said the “Israeli” strike saw the entity’s military bombing “four inhabited homes” at al-Maghazi.

“We call on all countries of the world to put pressure on the criminal occupation in order to stop the genocidal war ... against our Palestinian people and against children, women and civilians,” it added.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also reacted to the “Israeli” aggression, describing it as a “horrific massacre”.

Hamas called the strike “a new war crime extending the genocide” that the “Israeli” entity “commits against children and unarmed civilians.”

The movement said “Israel” perpetrated “this treacherous and cowardly bombing...in an attempt to renovate the image of its defeated army.”

Leaked documents revealed that the “Israeli” military has officially banned media from reporting on eight subjects in “Israel” amid the war on Gaza.

As the entity’s most dedicated ally, the US has supplied it with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment since the onset of the aggression.