Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, December 24, 2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, December 24, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, December 24, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 7:30 am enemy bunkers in ‘Dishon’ with missiles. Direct hits were scored.
  2. And in response to the repeated Zionist attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 2:50 pm “Avivim” settlement [The occupied Lebanese Salha village] with appropriate weapons. A residential building, causing confirmed casualties.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 03:15 pm the “Dhayra” site with appropriate weapons.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 03:35 pm an infantry gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Hunin Fortress” [The occupied Lebanese Hunin village) with appropriate weapons.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

