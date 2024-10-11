- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, December 24, 2023
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, December 24, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 7:30 am enemy bunkers in ‘Dishon’ with missiles. Direct hits were scored.
- And in response to the repeated Zionist attacks on villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 2:50 pm “Avivim” settlement [The occupied Lebanese Salha village] with appropriate weapons. A residential building, causing confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 03:15 pm the “Dhayra” site with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 03:35 pm an infantry gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Hunin Fortress” [The occupied Lebanese Hunin village) with appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
