Imam Khamenei: Zionist Entity will Certainly Be Eradicated from Earth

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that he is confident the Palestinian people will triumph and “Israel” will be eradicated from the face of the earth.

“Do not doubt that the victory is with the righteous front. Do not doubt that the usurping Zionist entity will be eradicated from earth,” he said in Tehran on Saturday during a meeting with a group of visitors from Kerman and Khuzestan provinces.

Imam Khamenei said the veil has fallen from the face of Western civilization in the wake of the “Israeli” war on Gaza, including after the US "shamelessly" vetoed the UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire.

“The great victory of the Palestinian nation is that they discredited the West and America and their false claims of human rights,” he stressed.

In parallel, His Eminence underlined that “Today, no one in the world makes a difference between the Zionist regime, and America and England.”

Imam Khamenei also said the solution to Iran's problems is elections, warning against certain efforts to discourage people from the ballot boxes.

“Elections are the basis of transformation. Elections prevent dictatorship, chaos and insecurity,” he said.

In addition, His Eminence touched on the concept of the Islamic Republic, explaining that the words “Islamic” and “Republic” are both related to elections.

With Iran facing parliamentary and Experts Assembly elections in about two months, Imam Khamenei said the Iranian people “should be prepared for these two important elections in the best possible way”.

“One is the election of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership, the importance of which lies in the fact that it can choose the right leader for the country when necessary, and over time it can and should take care of maintaining the vital qualifications of leadership in the person of the existing leader. The people of Iran, the people of the provinces should pay attention, be careful and hold these elections in the best way,” he stated.

“And as for the election of the Islamic Consultative Assembly which is very important, the council is responsible for the future of the country,” Imam Khamenei emphasized, noting that “If the country has problems, to solve these problems, there is a need for legislation and the prudent presence of the Islamic Consultative Assembly. These two elections should be held with dignity.”