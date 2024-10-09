No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

Hezbollah Mourns Two Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed news

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns the Martyrs Hussein Ali Ezzedine [Abu Nimr] from Maaroub and Abdul Aziz Ali Msalmani [Abu Mohammad Karbala] from Shaitiya, South Lebanon, who were martyred while performing their duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza South Lebanon islamic resistance Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah: Our Drones Reached Desired Targets, Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech

Hezbollah: Our Drones Reached Desired Targets, Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech

one month ago
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

one month ago
Hezbollah: Initial Response on Dahyieh’s Attack Started, Punishment To Any ”Israeli” Harm of Civilians Severe

Hezbollah: Initial Response on Dahyieh’s Attack Started, Punishment To Any ”Israeli” Harm of Civilians Severe

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 09-10-2024 Hour: 01:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Rambam’ Hospital in Haifa: Four ’Israeli’ army soldiers were admitted last night [Tuesday]. Two of them underwent multiple surgeries and have been transferred to intensive care.