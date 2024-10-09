- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, December 23, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 22, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 am, gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of “Shomera” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha] with missile and artillery weapons, causing direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:30 am, the “Shomera” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha] with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 [before noon] a gathering of “Israeli” enemy officers and soldiers in the settlement of “Evin Menachem” [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with missiles, causing confirmed casualties.
- The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 14:20 pm, an “Israeli” infantry force with missile weapons in the vicinity of the “Metula” site.
- The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 14:30 pm, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Manara site with appropriate weapons.
- The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 16:15 pm, a command and control center at point 430 opposite to Kafrkila with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
