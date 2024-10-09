No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, December 23, 2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, December 23, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 22, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 am, gatherings of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of “Shomera” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha] with missile and artillery weapons, causing direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:30 am, the “Shomera” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha] with appropriate weapons.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 [before noon] a gathering of “Israeli” enemy officers and soldiers in the settlement of “Evin Menachem” [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with missiles, causing confirmed casualties.
  4. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 14:20 pm, an “Israeli” infantry force with missile weapons in the vicinity of the “Metula” site.
  5. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 14:30 pm, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Manara site with appropriate weapons.
  6. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 16:15 pm, a command and control center at point 430 opposite to Kafrkila with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits.

 

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Lebanon Palestine South Lebanon islamic resistance Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

‘Dire and Dangerous’: Hamas, PA Condemn Deadly ’Israeli’ Escalation in WB

one month ago
The Second Liberation Day: The Resistance’s Shield for Lebanon

The Second Liberation Day: The Resistance’s Shield for Lebanon

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

one month ago
EU’s Borrell Calls for Three-day Truce in Gaza to Vaccinate Children

EU’s Borrell Calls for Three-day Truce in Gaza to Vaccinate Children

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 09-10-2024 Hour: 01:50 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Rambam’ Hospital in Haifa: Four ’Israeli’ army soldiers were admitted last night [Tuesday]. Two of them underwent multiple surgeries and have been transferred to intensive care.