US Rights Group Urges ICC to Probe “Israeli” Commanders for War Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

A US-based rights group has submitted a dossier to the International Criminal Court, calling on it to prosecute a list of 40 senior “Israeli” commanders for war crimes over their involvement in the entity’s military aggression in Gaza, which has so far martyred more than 20,000 Palestinians.

Democracy for the Arab World Now [Dawn], a rights organization founded by Jamal Khashoggi filed the submission on Wednesday and called on the ICC to investigate what it said were the “prime suspects” in “Israel's” war on Gaza.

“These 40 ‘Israeli’ commanders who have been responsible for planning, ordering, and executing ‘Israel's’ indiscriminate bombardment, wanton destruction, and mass killing of civilians in Gaza should be prime suspects in any ICC investigation,” Sarah Leah Whitson, Dawn's executive director, said in a statement.

“While ‘Israel’ has done its best to conceal the identities of many of its officers, they should be put on notice that they face individual criminal liability for the crimes under way in Gaza.”

Dawn's list includes “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, the “Israeli” military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Ghassan Alian, and the commander of the 215th Artillery Brigade Ehud Bibi. The rights group said it would continue to publicly release the names of all 40 commanders on its list submitted to the court in the coming month.