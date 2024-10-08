No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

US Rights Group Urges ICC to Probe “Israeli” Commanders for War Crimes

US Rights Group Urges ICC to Probe “Israeli” Commanders for War Crimes
folder_openUnited States access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A US-based rights group has submitted a dossier to the International Criminal Court, calling on it to prosecute a list of 40 senior “Israeli” commanders for war crimes over their involvement in the entity’s military aggression in Gaza, which has so far martyred more than 20,000 Palestinians.

Democracy for the Arab World Now [Dawn], a rights organization founded by Jamal Khashoggi filed the submission on Wednesday and called on the ICC to investigate what it said were the “prime suspects” in “Israel's” war on Gaza.

“These 40 ‘Israeli’ commanders who have been responsible for planning, ordering, and executing ‘Israel's’ indiscriminate bombardment, wanton destruction, and mass killing of civilians in Gaza should be prime suspects in any ICC investigation,” Sarah Leah Whitson, Dawn's executive director, said in a statement.

“While ‘Israel’ has done its best to conceal the identities of many of its officers, they should be put on notice that they face individual criminal liability for the crimes under way in Gaza.”

Dawn's list includes “Israeli” War Minister Yoav Gallant, the “Israeli” military's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Ghassan Alian, and the commander of the 215th Artillery Brigade Ehud Bibi. The rights group said it would continue to publicly release the names of all 40 commanders on its list submitted to the court in the coming month.

 

Israel Palestine Gaza human rights icc

Comments

  1. Related News
Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

Harris Loses Muslim Group Support for Defending “Israel”

one month ago
Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

Trump Warns of Potential World War III If Harris Wins

one month ago
Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

Venezuela: Maduro is The Election Winner

one month ago
Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

Over 500,000 Water Toxicity Claims at US Military Base

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-10-2024 Hour: 05:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot