Islamic Resistance in Iraq Targets “Eilat”
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has stricken a target in the city of Umm Rashrash [Eilat] in the southern part of Occupied Palestine in retaliation for “Israel’s” genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.
“The fighters of Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit a target in the occupied Umm Rashrash [Eilat] using the appropriate weapons,” the movement said in a statement on Friday.
The operation comes “in support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against the civilian Palestinians.”
However, “Israeli” reports claimed that Jordan foiled a drone attack launched by the Iraqi resistance forces, as it intercepted the aircraft in its airspace.
US occupation forces have been targeted at least 100 times in Iraq and neighboring Syria since October 17, a Fox News correspondent says.
