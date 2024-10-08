- Home
Spain’s Ex Minister Slams Following US Interests of Arming “Israeli” Genocide in Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The former Spanish minister, Ione Belarra, slammed the alignment between the country's interests with those of the United States in arming the “Israeli” entity’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
“Spain follows the interests of the United States in the Red Sea, which is arming Israel in the middle of a genocide...,” Belarra wrote on X, former Twitter, on Thursday.
Belarra, currently secretary-general of Spain's ruling left-wing Podemos Party, called the fact that Madrid backed Washington's support for the “Israeli” warfare “unbearable hypocrisy”.
“Not in our name. Break relations with ‘Israel’ now,” she added.
Belarra was Spain's minister for social rights until she was removed from her post by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in November over her targeting of the “deafening silence” of her country and the regime's other Western allies on Tel Aviv's ferocious war.
Also in November, she wrote on X that she and her colleagues were “concerned” that a trip made by Sánchez to the occupied territories “could be used to whitewash [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is a war criminal.”
