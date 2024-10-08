No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

“Israel” Pulls Golani out of Gaza Quagmire

“Israel” Pulls Golani out of Gaza Quagmire
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces' Golani Briagde's 13th Battalion has withdrawn from the Gaza Strip after suffering substantial losses in its ranks, which culminated in a well-drawn ambush in the al-Shujaiya neighborhood.

Seven Golani troops, including two high-ranking officers, were killed on December 12, when Resistance fighters ambushed occupation forces in the al-Shujaiya.

Nine days following the historic ambush that crushed soldiers and officers from Golani's 51st and 13th Battalion, the “Israeli” occupation army has decided to pull out the battered 13th Battalion from the Gaza Strip, in order to “regroup and rest”.

The Golani Brigade is one of “Israel’s” military most special forces, consisting of eight battalions – four tank battalions, two infantry battalions, one paratrooper battalion, one artillery battalion, in addition to supply and maintenance operations.

The Brigade was formed in February 1948 during the Zionist ethnic cleansing of Palestine. It has participated in all of “Israel’s” major wars against Arab countries.

In 2014, the Golani suffered heavy losses in al-Shujaiya neighborhood.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Channel 13, has shown the celebrations of “Israeli” army soldiers who had just pulled out from Gaza, rejoicing that they have escaped the battle, while thousands of their colleagues are still fighting an unwinnable war.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza golani brigades

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Launches New Attack on Beqaa, East Lebanon

“Israel” Launches New Attack on Beqaa, East Lebanon

one month ago
Ex “Israeli” General Refutes ’Outright Lies’ about Philadelphi Corridor

Ex “Israeli” General Refutes ’Outright Lies’ about Philadelphi Corridor

one month ago
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures

JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures

one month ago
‘Kiryat Shmona’ Mayor: We’re Sitting Ducks Waiting Hezbollah Missiles

‘Kiryat Shmona’ Mayor: We’re Sitting Ducks Waiting Hezbollah Missiles

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 08-10-2024 Hour: 01:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot