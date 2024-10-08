Raisi: Palestinian Resistance Astonished The World

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that the world is amazed by the resistance of the Palestinian people against the “Israeli” entity.

Addressing a large crowd of people in the northern Iranian city of Gorgan, Raisi hailed the resistance of the strong Palestinian people in Gaza in the face of more than two months of unrelenting “Israeli” assaults.

All in the world are surprised by the power and determination of the young Palestinians, he added, noting that heads of many countries officially acknowledge this power and wonder how the Palestinians have achieved it in a land that is described as the world's largest open-air prison.

This resistance is inspired by “the invincible power of the people in the Islamic Republic [of Iran]. We believe that blood prevails over the sword.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president noted that the enemies have failed to achieve all their vicious plots against the country, including their efforts to prevent the establishment and consolidation of an Islamic republic system and hinder Iran's progress

Despite all threats and sanctions, the determined Iranian people have succeeded in achieving progress in various sectors, Raisi pointed out.