Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, December 21, 2023

By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday, December 21, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the “Israeli” enemy continued targeting of Lebanese villages and civilian homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on the early morning of Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:15 the “Kiryat Shmona” settlement [the occupied al-Khalisa village] with Katyusha rockets, reiterating that it will never tolerate harming civilians. It will not allow our villages and towns to be attacked. And in response to the enemy’s burning of Al-Raheb Forest, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance shelled at 12:30 am on Thursday, December 21, 2023, “Branit Forest” with incendiary rockets. The Islamic Resistance confirms that it will not hesitate to defend the Lebanese villages and towns and will deal reciprocally with the “Israeli” aggressive actions. And in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on villages and civilian homes and the martyrdom of citizen Nihad Mousa Mohanna and the wounding of her husband, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023 the settlements of “Dovev" and "Avivim” [the occupied Lebanese village of Saliha] with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties. The resistance reaffirms that it will never accept harming civilians and attacking our villages and towns. We’ll respond to any attack by striking the settlements in northern occupied Palestine. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 12:15 pm of Thursday, December 21, 2023 “Israeli” occupation soldiers in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile and artillery weapons. Direct hits were scored. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched at 12:45 pm of Thursday, December 21, 2023 an air operation with three offensive drones targeting the enemy’s new established gatherings behind its sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms. The targets were accurately hit and destroyed. The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. the “Jordeikh” [Al-Jerdah] Site with appropriate weapon. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 03:30 pm, the “Ramim Barracks” [the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin] in which occupation soldiers gathered in its vicinity with appropriate weapons. Direct hits were scored. And in confirmation of its decision to respond to the attacks of the brutal “Israeli” enemy on our villages and people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on the afternoon of Thursday, December 21, 2023, the settlements of “Metula" and "Ramot Naftali” [the occupied Lebanese Nabi Yusha village] with missiles, hitting a number of residential buildings.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}