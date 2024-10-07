Knesset Member: ‘Israel’ Facing Economic Disaster

By Staff, Agencies

The chairman of the “Israeli” government's oversight committee and member of the Knesset, Mickey Levy, warned that the entity is “facing an economic catastrophe” under the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Talking to Hebrew “Maariv” newspaper, the senior official said that the “government budget has become a plundering budget,” criticizing Netanyahu's actions as “ridiculous and frightening”.

Providing more details, Levy explained that the “Israeli” government has inserted “illogical” issues in the 2023 budget, such as allocating over 600 million “shekels” to bolster “Jewish identity and culture”, questioning whether “identity awareness required such spending”.

Furthermore, he added that there are “unnecessary ministries in the government”, noting that in the past, there were fewer than 30 ministers, but now there are 38 ministries, at least 10 of which are non-essential.

“At a time when every ‘shekel’ is supposed to go towards war efforts, in this government, no one seems to care,” the Knesset member stated.

In this context, Levy predicted that the 2024 budget would be even worse, with “future generations” continuing to bear the burden of debt that they will not be able to escape.