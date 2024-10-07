UN Slams “Israel’s” Sadistic Attacks on Gaza Health Sector

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has condemned as “sadistic” the continuous “Israeli” aggression on the health sector of the besieged Gaza Strip, as the martyrdom toll in the war-torn Palestinian enclave exceeds 20,000 and the UN Security Council delays vote on desperately needed aid.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, warned that the apartheid “Israeli” entity attacks on the health system of the densely-populated Palestinian sliver had taken “the most sadistic forms.”

“‘Israeli’ occupation forces' assault on Gaza's health system is taking the most sadistic forms. Hospitals & medical personnel are sacred, especially at a time of great destruction, suffering & despair as this senseless war against the people in Gaza,” she said.

Albanese’s warning comes amid the entity’s continuous missile attacks on hospitals and health workers across the Gaza Strip despite global outcry.

Earlier this week, Doctors Without Borders said six of its staff were among hospital workers and patients who were stripped, bound, and interrogated by invading “Israeli” troops after they took over al-Awda Hospital.

The hospital remains under military siege, leaving the entire northern part of the Gaza Strip without any type of medical service.

Separately on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on X that life-saving aid remained “severely” restricted in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

“Intense fighting, lack of electricity, limited fuel & disrupted telecommunications severely restrict the @UN's concerted efforts to provide life-saving aid to people in Gaza,” the UN chief warned.

Guterres’s remarks came as the UN Security Council again postponed voting on a resolution aimed at sending more humanitarian assistance into the war-ravaged enclave.

“Conditions to allow for large-scale humanitarian operations need to be reestablished immediately,” Guterres said.