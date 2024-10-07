“Israeli” Bombing Martyrs Lebanese Woman in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese woman was martyred and her husband was injured early on Thursday in an “Israeli” bombing that targeted their house in the town of Maroun al-Ras.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon confirmed that it targeted the “Israeli” settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a salvo of Katyusha rockets in response to the “Israeli” occupation's targeting of villages and civilian homes.

In addition, the resistance group noted that its fighters have launched incendiary rockets at the “Biranit Woodlands in response to an earlier “Israeli” strike, reiterating that it would not hesitate to defend Lebanese villages and towns and would respond to the enemy’s aggressive actions.