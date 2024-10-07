“Israel” Raids Several Areas across West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have continued their large-scale raids in several areas across the occupied West Bank, triggering violent confrontations with local Palestinian residents, amid the entity’s continuous bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

According to a report by Palestine’s official WAFA news agency, “Israeli” troops stormed Palestinian-owned houses in a number of cities, towns, and villages in the West Bank on Wednesday, arresting several people.

Clashes erupted following the raids, with the occupying entity’s forces firing live ammunition and stun grenades at Palestinian youths. There were no initial reports of injuries.

“Israeli” forces raided the towns of Ya'bad, Qalqilia, and Azzun, as well as the cities of al-Bireh and Jericho and its adjacent refugee camp Ein el-Sultan.

They also stormed the towns of Beit Ummar, Bani Naim, and al-Dhahiriya, as well as Beit Liqya, Nahalin, and the village of Tuqu.

“Israeli” forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

“Israel” has intensified its attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank since October 7, when it launched a devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

More than 300 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands more injured by “Israeli” troops in the West Bank over the past two months.