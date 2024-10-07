- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
1- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Abbad site with appropriate weapons, which led to the destruction of its fortifications as well as to confirmed causalities among enemy soldiers.
2- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:10 pm 'Al-Raheb site' with Burkan missiles, scoring direct hits.
3- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the “Israeli” enemy artillery positions in “Khirbet Maar” with missile weapons, scoring direct hits.
4- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an “Israeli” infantry force in the vicinity of “Birkat Risha” site with appropriate weapons. Direct hits were scored.
5- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:15 pm two “Israeli” military helicopters in the airspace of “Shtula, Shumira and Evan Menachem” [the occupied Tarbikha Lebanese village] with surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to leave immediately
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
