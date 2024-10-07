Sayyed Al-Houthi Reminds US of Vietnam, Afghanistan: Not to Stand Idly By if America Attacks Us

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned the US against attacking Yemen, stressing that American battleships and vessels would become a target for Yemeni missiles in the event of any attack.

In a televised speech, Al-Houthi said, “If the United States is considering targeting Yemen, we will not stand idly by,” adding that “Yemen is engaged in a direct war with the US and ‘Israel’, instead of US' proxies, is what they aspire for the most.”

In this context, he stressed that “if America wants to fight Yemen’s stance in support of Palestine, then it would have to confront the entire Yemeni people,” adding that “if that is what America wants, then it will face a harsher situation than that it faced in Afghanistan and Vietnam.”

Al-Houthi further warned Washington against launching any strikes because that would render it completely involved, stressing that Yemen has developed its capabilities on many levels.

He reassured European companies, saying, “European vessels that do not have ‘Israeli’ ports as their final destination are not at risk.”

Regarding the military US navigation in the Red Sea, he called it “illegal” and “a reckless and foolish aggression that only serves ‘Israel’,” stressing, however, that European countries that are complicit in the US move are risking their interests.

In parallel, Al-Houthi stressed that the Yemeni people decided not to yield to the United States and not to back down from their religious and moral stance in terms of all the ongoing events in the Red and Arabian seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden.

He underlined that this Yemeni stance is effective and influential and has dealt heavy blows to the “Israeli” enemy.

The revolutionary leader underlined that the Yemeni Naval Forces’ only target in the Red Sea is “Israeli” ships and “Israel”-bound vessels because the Yemeni actions are never meant to undermine international navigation.

“Rather, the only target is to support the oppressed Palestinian people,” he added.

On the US-led coalition in the Red Sea, al-Houthi announced that its actual goal is not to protect international navigation; Rather, it only aims to implicate countries in protecting “Israeli” ships, in pursuit of militarizing the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab.

In this context, he called on the countries overlooking the coast of the Red Sea to condemn the American move because it violates their rights, stressing that the US turning the Red Sea into a battlefield is detrimental to all countries.

He praised the Malaysian decision to bar “Israeli” shipping companies from any activity in Malaysian ports.

On the issue of intercepting Yemeni missiles launched at the “Israeli” occupation entity in rejection of the aggression on the Gaza Strip, al-Houthi highlighted that four countries in the region, including Arab ones, are involved in this.

“We were patient despite the interceptions of our missiles from Arab countries, and we are only after the Zionist enemy,” he stressed, adding that “Yemen seeks to develop military capabilities to overcome all obstacles and to meet the people's demands and their stance in support of Palestine.”

The head of Ansarullah further explained, “The United States and its allies justify their support for the ‘Israeli’ enemy in its crimes, yet they denounce our rightful support of Palestine.”

He also pointed out that the position of the Yemeni people is right, honorable, and consistent with their responsibility in terms of faith and morals, adding that Yemen is not ashamed of its position against the aggression on Gaza and in support of Palestine.

Addressing the people of the Gaza Strip, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said, “You are not alone, and our Yemeni people are by your side to the fullest extent and will never hesitate to support you.”

“The Axis of Resistance is [also] at your side, and the peoples of the world are voicing their opposition to the oppression you are subjected to,” he added.

Al-Houthi further told them, “Have faith that God shall bestow victory after your patience, steadfastness, and oppression,” adding that the most important thing that the world must strive for “is to stop the aggression on Gaza.”

He explained that the United States has been partaking in the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression from day one, which is evidenced in the US weapons utilized in killing children and women in Palestine, including those that are internationally prohibited.

According to Ansarullah leader, the “Israeli” lobby manipulates the United States and directs it to support “Israel” even if that is against Washington's interests.

He continued that the United States has opened its bases and weapons depots in the region for the “Israeli” enemy to use, adding that Washington objects to every ceasefire decision in the Gaza Strip and insists on the continuation of the massacres.

Regarding the summits that were held for Palestine and the aggression on Gaza, especially that held in Saudi Arabia, Al-Houthi said the position of the Arab and Islamic countries was weak.

The Yemeni Resistance leader revealed that Yemen had submitted a clear and open request to the countries geographically separating Yemen and Palestine to open the borders for the Yemenis to engage in the freedom fight in Palestine.