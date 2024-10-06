No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

The Geographic and Political Importance of the Red Sea

The Geographic and Political Importance of the Red Sea
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics giving details on the geopolitical importance of the Red Sea.

The Geographic and Political Importance of the Red Sea

The Geographic and Political Importance of the Red Sea

 

Israel Palestine Yemen RedSea

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

one month ago
The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

one month ago
“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

one month ago
Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 06-10-2024 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot