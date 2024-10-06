No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Mohammad Deif: Al-Qassam’s Artist

9 months ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics shedding light on Mohammad Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing the al-Qassam Brigades.

Israel Hamas Qassam Palestine mohammad deif GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

