US Ain Al-Asad Airbase Targeted with Rockets

By Staff, Agencies

The United States Ain Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq came under a rocket attack on Wednesday.

Citing informed sources, Iraqi media outlets on Wednesday morning reported that the US base which is located in the west of Anbar province was attacked.

No reports regarding the possible causalities have been reported so far and no groups or casualties have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iraqi resistance groups have conducted similar operations against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the “Israeli” entity began its aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the “Israeli” entity’s crimes against people in Gaza.