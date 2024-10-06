Raisi: Entire World Enraged by ‘Israel’, US Atrocities in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed that the entire world has been enraged by the “Israeli” entity and the United States' atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Raisi made the remarks in a Tuesday phone call with his Turkmen counterpart Sardar Bardimohamedov.

He further underlined denounced “what is being afflicted on the oppressed people of Gaza in terms of oppression and crime, by the Zionist regime and the US.”

The atrocities, Raisi added, “have deeply affected and enraged not only all the world's Muslims, but only the entire people of the world.”

The Iranian president emphasized the need to use all available capacities towards aiding the oppressed people of Gaza.

The remarks came amid an ongoing war that the Israeli regime has been waging against the Gaza Strip since October 7 in response to an operation staged by the territory's resistance movements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi expressed satisfaction with the "remarkable" growth of Iran and Turkmenistan's ties, especially in the field of trade.

He stressed the need for implementation of the important agreements that had been reached in the fields of energy, transportation, and transit during the most recent meeting of the countries' joint economic commission.

For his part, the Turkmen official also expressed contentment with the growing trend of the countries' ties in various political, economic, and cultural fields.