Malaysia Bans “Israeli”-Based ZIM From Anchoring in Its Waters

By Staff, Agencies

Malaysia said it will block “Israel”-based ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from anchoring at any of the Southeast Asian nation’s ports, a largely symbolic move that signals rising frustration over the war in Gaza.

The country is also banning ships bearing “Israeli” flags, and will prevent vessels destined for “Israel” from loading cargo at its ports, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement Wednesday. The ban is effective immediately.

“These sanctions are a response to Israel’s actions ignoring the basic principles of humanity and breaking the international law through continued massacres and atrocities against Palestinians,” Anwar said.

Malaysia is among the most vocal supporters of the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between the “Israeli” entity and Hamas, which is a designated terrorist group by the US and European Union.

“The Malaysian government has welcomed ZIM’s ships to the country since 2002,” Anwar said, noting that “Reversing that decision will not hinder Malaysia’s trade activities.”