Hezbollah Mourns Six Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [19/12/2024]
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Hassan Ali Ibrahim [Abu Hadi] from Blida in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Wissam Haidar Mortada [Ali Abu Al-Hassan] from Aita Al-Jabal in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Imad Mousa [Shaheed], from Al-Qseiba in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Nehme Srour [Ali Al-Hor] from Aita Al-Shaab in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Mohammad Hassan Jafar Makki [Zulfiqar] from Mahrouna in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
- Martyr Ahmad Hussein Al-Haj Ali [Yousef Montaser] from Al-Halusiyah and a resident of Al-Abbasiya in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
