Haniyeh Meets Amir-Abdollahian: Resistance Strong, Resolute

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh confirmed that the Palestinian resistance stands “firm on the battlefield” despite two and a half months of the “Israeli” war crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday, Haniyeh said the volume of the “Israeli” military’s aerial, naval, and ground attacks on the besieged Gaza has been unprecedented.

“The Zionist regime and its allies thought that they could eliminate the resistance this way and force it to raise the white flag,” he noted.

“The resistance, however, has still stood firm and steadfast on the battlefield and inflicted heavy damage on the Zionist regime after 75 days of ‘Israeli’ crimes and mass murders as part of its scorched-earth policy.”

Haniyeh also hailed the Palestinian nation for showing unique resilience and standing by the resistance while paying a heavy price for their position.

“The Palestinian nation still continues the path of resistance in spite of the fact that ‘Israel’ has killed and injured tens of thousands of people in Gaza, destroyed hundreds of houses, attacked hospitals and blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the blockaded territory,” he emphasized.

The Hamas chief further thanked Amir-Abdollahian for following up on the developments in Gaza, saying the top Iranian diplomat has made four visits to Qatar since the beginning of the war