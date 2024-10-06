No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 the following statements:

 

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted "Metula" Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm a Merkava tank near the “Al-Malikiyah” site with appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction and killing and wounding of its crew.
  3. In response to the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s attack on civilians and the martyrdom of the Lebanese citizen, Hussein Ali Barakat, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 pm the ‘Yiftah’ settlement [the occupied Al-Qadas Lebanese village] with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic resistance reaffirms that it will not tolerate at all attacking civilians.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza South Lebanon Hezbollah

