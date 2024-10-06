- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 19, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed news
The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted "Metula" Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 pm a Merkava tank near the “Al-Malikiyah” site with appropriate weapons, which led to its destruction and killing and wounding of its crew.
- In response to the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s attack on civilians and the martyrdom of the Lebanese citizen, Hussein Ali Barakat, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 pm the ‘Yiftah’ settlement [the occupied Al-Qadas Lebanese village] with artillery shells, causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic resistance reaffirms that it will not tolerate at all attacking civilians.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News