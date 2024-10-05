New Gitmo: “Israel” is Starving, Murdering Gaza Abductees

By Staff, Agencies

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called for an urgent international investigation into torture and murder of Palestinian abductees held in apartheid “Israel’s” Guantanamo-like jails.

In a statement released on Monday, the monitor said it had gathered testimonies confirming recent reports in “Israeli” media about the regime’s field execution of the Gaza abductees.

The “Sde Teman” “Israeli” army camp has been turned into “a new Guantanamo-like prison,” where detainees lose their lives after being subjected to extreme torture and mistreatment, it added.

The “Israeli” army uses open-air chicken coops to house the inmates and withhold food or drink for long periods of time.

The rights group further cautioned that the Palestinians held in “Sde Teman” are caged in inhumane conditions, blindfolded and subjected to harsh interrogations with their hands tied.

It further said that turning on lights at night, as well as barring the abductees from using phones and meeting lawyers and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] are among the torture tactics being used at the “Israeli” jail.

“The testimonies affirm that multiple elderly abductees endured cruel beatings and humiliating treatment,” Euro-Med said.

One of the released detainees, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said that he witnessed “Israeli” soldiers directly shooting and martyring five abductees in separate incidents.

Previously, the Euro-Med field teams documented the detention of more than 1,200 Palestinian civilians in random “Israeli” arrest campaigns across Gaza during “Israel’s” aggression on the besieged territory.