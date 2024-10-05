Palestinian Detainees from Gaza Die in “Israeli” Custody

By Staff, Agencies

Several Palestinians from Gaza held by the apartheid “Israeli” entity in a military detention facility have died in unclear circumstances.

According to a report in Haaretz, Hundreds of Palestinians in the besieged strip have reportedly been arrested by “Israeli” soldiers and taken to a detention facility in Al-Naqab [Negev] desert.

Several of those taken have since died, with the circumstances of their deaths not being explained by “Israeli” authorities.

Meanwhile, “Israel's” military told Haaretz those dead in the facility were "terrorists", and the deaths were now under investigation.

Those detained are kept in fenced compounds with their eyes covered and hands cuffed for most of the day.

Lights are switched on all night long in the prison compound and detainees sleep on thin mattresses on the floor, the report added.

Women and children have also been arrested by "Israeli" soldiers in Gaza, and are being held in a detention facility near Occupied Al-Quds.

Palestinians from Gaza are being held under the "unlawful combatant law", which human rights activists and legal experts have long argued is a means used by “Israel” to detain civilians based on little evidence and without a trial.

In parallel, a list has unveiled that the Palestinians detined from Gaza are academics, journalists, teachers at UN-run schools, school students, blue-collar workers, and employees with the Palestinian Authority.