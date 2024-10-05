No Script

Al-Assad: Palestinian Resistance Defeated ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad confirmed that the Palestinian resistance groups have inflicted a “resounding” defeat on “Israel” despite the West's unwavering support for the occupying entity in its genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Assad made the remarks in an address to a party meeting in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Monday, during which he said the Palestinian resistance managed to “shatter” the “Israeli” hegemony despite all the support Washington and its allies provided for the illegal entity.

The Syrian president stressed that the resistance “broke the dominance of the Zionist narrative globally” by spreading the truth.

"The most terrifying thing for Israel is that the world knows its terrorist reality, so today’s battle is the battle of truth," al-Assad said, adding, “The price of resistance is less than the price of surrender, and that the resistance today defends all Arab countries and defends Syria as well.”

“Today, Gaza defends Palestine, Palestine defends Syria, and Palestine defends all Arab countries. This is also the situation with the resistance in Lebanon. The Lebanese resistance defends the south, defends all of Lebanon, defends Syria, and defends the Arabs.”

In parallel, the Syrian president underlined that what happened in Gaza “changed historical facts for years and generations, regardless of the results of the war.”

 

