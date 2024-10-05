- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, December 18, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday, December 18, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 am Al-Hamra Site with appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 pm two Iron Dome platforms in the north of “Kabri” settlement with artillery, scoring accurate hits.
- he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 pm a salvo of rockets at the occupied village of Al-Khalisa [Kiryat Shmona settlement] in response to the enemy’s targeting of a funeral ceremony in Aita Al-Shaab. We confirm that any harm to civilians will be reciprocal.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
