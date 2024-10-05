No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, December 18, 2023

9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday, December 18, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 am Al-Hamra Site with appropriate weapons.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 pm two Iron Dome platforms in the north of “Kabri” settlement with artillery, scoring accurate hits.
  3. he Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 pm a salvo of rockets at the occupied village of Al-Khalisa [Kiryat Shmona settlement] in response to the enemy’s targeting of a funeral ceremony in Aita Al-Shaab. We confirm that any harm to civilians will be reciprocal.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon islamic resistance Hezbollah SouthLebanon GazaUnderAttack

Comments

