Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Special Police Forces Develop Iran’s First Laser Weapon

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The first Iranian laser weapon has been manufactured by the Special Unit of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force, its commander said.

Brigadier General Hassan Karami said his forces have manufactured a broad range of equipment, including the first homegrown laser weapon.

He further noted that 90 percent of the essential equipment employed by the special police forces are manufactured domestically.

“Various types of personnel carriers, armored vehicles and water cannon vehicles are fully manufactured inside the country,” the commander said, also pointing to the production of homegrown rifles such as MP5 submachine guns and police handguns.

He also highlighted the position of the Special Unit of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force in the region in the production of light and heavy armored vehicles.

"The only items imported from abroad are the operational police motorcycles," Karami added.

