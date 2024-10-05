“Israel”: Iran, Hezbollah behind Cyber-attack on ‘Ziv’ Hospital

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Ziv hospital in the northern city occupied Palestinians city, Safad, came under a cyber-attack that attempted to the disrupt the medical center’s operations.

The so-called "'Israel' National Cyber Directorate” announced on Monday morning that an attack on an “Israeli” medical center in the north came under attack from hackers, belonging to Iran and Hezbollah.

According to “Israeli” reports, the attack on “Ziv” Hospital happened three weeks ago. “the National Cyber System along with the ‘Israeli’ army and the ‘Shin Bet’ investigated the incident, determining the involvement of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry and Hezbollah’s cyber team.”

However, the investigation determined that the joint Iranian and Hezbollah attack had compromised the sensitive personal information stored in the hospital's systems.

“The attack was stopped at an early stage, thereby preventing the attempt by Iran and Hezbollah to harm the functioning of the hospital and the potential for humanitarian harm to civilians,” the statement explained.