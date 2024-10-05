IRG: Those behind Rask Attack will Pay Dearly for It

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami announced that his country will respond decisively to a terrorist attack on a southeastern police station earlier this week that left 11 guards martyred and 6 others injured.

Salami said in a message to Iran’s police chief on Sunday that those behind the December 15 terrorist attack in Rask, including the foreign actors who ordered it, will pay dearly for it.

“The grudge-bearing enemies of the security of Iran and the Iranians must know that the security guardians and defenders of discipline and peace in the Islamic country will soon... make the perpetrators and orchestrators of this crime taste the bitter revenge for it,” he said in the message.

Following the attack, officials asked the neighboring Pakistan to do more to crack down on elements that normally cross the borders and carry out terrorist attacks in Iran.

In his Saturday message, Salami offered condolences to the families of the officers killed in the attack in Rask and said that the incident would backfire on those seeking to sow discord in Sistan and Baluchestan.