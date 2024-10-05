No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

IRG: Those behind Rask Attack will Pay Dearly for It

IRG: Those behind Rask Attack will Pay Dearly for It
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami announced that his country will respond decisively to a terrorist attack on a southeastern police station earlier this week that left 11 guards martyred and 6 others injured.

Salami said in a message to Iran’s police chief on Sunday that those behind the December 15 terrorist attack in Rask, including the foreign actors who ordered it, will pay dearly for it.

“The grudge-bearing enemies of the security of Iran and the Iranians must know that the security guardians and defenders of discipline and peace in the Islamic country will soon... make the perpetrators and orchestrators of this crime taste the bitter revenge for it,” he said in the message.

Following the attack, officials asked the neighboring Pakistan to do more to crack down on elements that normally cross the borders and carry out terrorist attacks in Iran. 

In his Saturday message, Salami offered condolences to the families of the officers killed in the attack in Rask and said that the incident would backfire on those seeking to sow discord in Sistan and Baluchestan.

pakistan sistan and baluchestan province IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran FM: “Israel” Is Primary Barrier to Peace, Source of Regional Instability

Iran FM: “Israel” Is Primary Barrier to Peace, Source of Regional Instability

one month ago
Cmdr.: Upgraded Air Defense Force Prepared to Fully Safeguard Iran’s Airspace

Cmdr.: Upgraded Air Defense Force Prepared to Fully Safeguard Iran’s Airspace

one month ago
Iran Navy to Announce a New Achievement in ’Major Mission’

Iran Navy to Announce a New Achievement in ’Major Mission’

one month ago
Iran Calls for Disarmament of Nuclear Weapons and an End to Nuclear Tests

Iran Calls for Disarmament of Nuclear Weapons and an End to Nuclear Tests

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot