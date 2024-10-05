Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, December 17, 2023

By Al-Ahed news

The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, December 17, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Sunday, December 17, 2023

At 8:30 am a fortification at “Birkat Risha” site, where enemy soldiers gathered with appropriate weapons. It was directly hit, leaving confirmed casualties. At 9:00 am an enemy military force deployed in the vicinity of “Hanita” site with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties. At 9:50 AM four Zionist soldiers who were entering a positioning point east of “Sa`sa”. They were targeted with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed causalities. At 10:30 enemy soldiers gathering in “Adathar Forest” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. At 1:30 pm the “Jal al-Allam” site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. At 2:25 an occupation army crane that was working on installing technical and espionage equipment on “Dovev Farms” with appropriate weapons, destroying its supplies and equipment. At 14:50 pm Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. At 14:55 pm a new command headquarters near “Evin Menachem” settlement with appropriate weapons, killing and wounding a number of its members. At 15:25 pm “Avivim Barracks” with appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties. At 15:30 pm enemy vehicles and soldiers that had gathered in the outskirts of the occupied Lebanese village of Hunin with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}