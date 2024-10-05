No Script

Yemen’s Ansarullah Announces Targeting “Eilat” with A Number of Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Brigade General Yehya Saree announced that the “Yemeni Air Force carried out a military operation against sensitive targets in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], South of Occupied Palestine with a large number of drones.”

In a telegram message, Saree underlined that “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that it will continue its military operations against the Zionist entity until it ends its aggression against our steadfast brothers in Gaza Strip.”

He further urged “the free people of the Arab and Islamic nation and the world to take honorable stances in support of the Palestinian cause.”

