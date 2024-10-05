Global Shipping Giant Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping

By Staff, Agencies

Global shipping giant Maersk announced Friday it will halt container vessels passing through the Red Sea, following an attack on one of its cargo ships by Yemen's Ansarullah fighters.

The decision comes after the Maersk Gibraltar container ship was set ablaze this week while sailing through the narrow Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical chec

kpoint for maritime oil trade bordering Yemen.

The Yemeni movement announced responsibility, saying they first warned the vessel before directly striking it with missiles.

“We have carried out an operation against the Maersk Gibraltar ship that was bound for ‘Israel’,” declaring readiness to respond to oppression and violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

Maersk's suspension impacts all client container ships sailing towards the strait. It remains unknown when the key shipping route will return to regular operations amid heightening regional tensions.