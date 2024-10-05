Hezbollah: “Israeli” Entity Achieved Nothing in Gaza War

By Staff, RT

In an interview with Russia’s RT, Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit, Haj Mohammad Afif, shed light on the course if the “Israeli” aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

“The whole world is talking about saving Gaza. This global reaction is difficult to ignore. So, regarding ‘Israel’s’ achievements in this war, there are none,” the Hezbollah official said.

He explained that “In the 2006 Lebanon War, the ‘Israelis’ were determined to defeat Hezbollah and free the hostages without any preconditions. In 2023, they decided to repeat this unsuccessful plan with Hamas. In the 60 days of fighting, the ‘Israeli’ army has failed to achieve any goals,” saying that “the only results are massive destruction and civilian deaths”.

Haj Afif pointed out that the “Israeli” aggression “will seriously impact how the world views ‘Israel’, and the United States is practically isolated in this regard [i.e. supporting ‘Israel’]. The UN secretary general invoked Article 99 for the first time [in decades] to exert pressure on ‘Israel’”.

When asked about whether the Hamas’s October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was successful, Haj Afif said, “I believe that the operation was successful at the strategic, tactical, and intelligence levels”.

He believes that it is not only Hezbollah who considers he operation a success explaining that “the ‘Israelis’ themselves say so”.

He went on to say, “And now, the ‘Israelis’ don’t doubt that Hamas is capable of carrying out another such operation”.

The Hezbollah official clarified that the “Israelis” “felt completely safe since Gaza was partially besieged in 2008 and then completely besieged since 2014”.

However, he said that this did not prevent Hamas from carrying out the October 7 operation whos “consequences will be serious” as half a million “Israelis” were forced to leave the entity

According to Haj Afif, “Faith in ‘Israel’s’ strength has been shaken, and ‘Israeli’ politicians are to blame. After all, Hamas managed to carry out this [operation] relying only on its own forces located in besieged Gaza, which has an area of just 360 square kilometers”.

“Just to confront Hamas, ‘Israel’ called up 300,000 reservists and sought the help of the Americans and the entire West,” he stated.

“Imagine what the resistance in Lebanon could do!” the official added.

“The success will be complete when Palestinian prisoners are freed from ‘Israeli’ prisons,” the Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit said.

When asked about the scenario in which Hezbollah will become fully involved in the war, Haj Afif said, “We are a part of this war, and what is happening in the south [of Lebanon] is a real war”.

However, he explained that Hezbollah, as Hamas in its war with “Israel” and the Russian Army in its military operation in Ukraine – is not utilizing all its forces.

“So far, we have employed only five percent of our forces. But we are still at war, and we regularly attack the ‘Israeli’ army,” Haj Afif said and continued, “Unfortunately, our people are dying too. Tens of thousands of Lebanese people were forced to leave their homes”.

The Hezbollah official added, “This is not a large-scale war yet, but the war is real. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah constantly assesses the situation in Gaza and every day, we communicate with the leadership of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza”.

“We will maintain the current pace of the war, which we call the war of support and solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he affirmed.