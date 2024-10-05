No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Spreading Hatred: “Israeli” Soldiers Go on Looting and Vandalism Spree across Gaza

folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Since “Israel” launched a ground operation in Gaza in late October, footage has emerged of troops carrying out violent and provocative acts that appear to have little to do with furthering their stated aim of destroying Hamas.

This has included theft, destruction of businesses and properties, vandalism, and the installation of “Israeli” and Jewish symbols across Gaza’s neighborhoods.

Such behavior has been blamed on indiscipline, but analysts believe it is also a form of “psychological warfare”.

In one example of theft, a soldier bragged about stealing a silver necklace from Gaza to take back to his girlfriend in “Israel”. Another troop stole a rug from a Palestinian home.

In a post shared on a popular Facebook group, an “Israeli” officer gloated about seizing a host of sealed makeup items to take to “Israel” as “gifts from Gaza”.

The top comment under the Facebook post read: “It's better if you delete the post... Gives us a bad name... not because I care about that Gazan woman, I wouldn't care if she never sees the light of day again, I care about the soldier who could be put on trial, and about the ‘Israeli’ army’s reputation."

Meanwhile, a Palestinian musician said he was shocked to discover that an “Israeli” soldier had stolen and played his guitar on the rubble of his destroyed home in northern Gaza.

Elsewhere, footage emerged of a Palestinian gift shop being completely destroyed.

As well as looting and vandalism, “Israeli” troops have also been seen installing Israeli and Jewish symbols across the enclave.

A 13-metre high “Hanukkah” menorah was installed in Shujaiya, one of the most populous areas of central Gaza. “Israeli” flags have also been planted across the besieged enclave.

 

 

Israel Hamas Palestine GazaUnderAttack

Comments

