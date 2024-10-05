No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [15 –16 December, 2023]

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [15 –16 December, 2023]
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Mahdi Khalil Zaatar [Haidar] from Markaba, South Lebanon
  2. Martyr Hussein Ali Issa [Abu Saleh] from Mays al-Jabal, South Lebanon
  3. Martyr Rudwan Ali Hamoudi [Baqer] from the Tyre, South Lebanon

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot