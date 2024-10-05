- Home
Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Judiciary on Saturday executed a man convicted of spying for the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency.
The culprit, hanged in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was convicted of connection with foreign spy services, including the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad.
The executed man had been involved in gathering and giving classified information to the Mossad spy service through intermediaries.
