No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Mossad Spy Executed in Iran

Mossad Spy Executed in Iran
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary on Saturday executed a man convicted of spying for the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency.

The culprit, hanged in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was convicted of connection with foreign spy services, including the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad.

The executed man had been involved in gathering and giving classified information to the Mossad spy service through intermediaries.     

Israel Iran mossad sistan and baluchestan

Comments

  1. Related News
IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

one month ago
FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

one month ago
Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists

Ex-Officer: “Israel” Faces Potential Collapse Within a Year if War with Hamas, Hezbollah Persists

one month ago
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot