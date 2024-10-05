Mossad Spy Executed in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Judiciary on Saturday executed a man convicted of spying for the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency.

The culprit, hanged in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was convicted of connection with foreign spy services, including the “Israeli” entity’s Mossad.

The executed man had been involved in gathering and giving classified information to the Mossad spy service through intermediaries.