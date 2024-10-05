By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 15, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the "Jordeikh" [Al-Jardah] point with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m. an “Israeli” force entering the headquarters of the Intelligence Battalion in “Mitat” Barracks with appropriate weapons, which led to the death and injury of its members. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:15 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with appropriate weapons. It was directly hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. “Ramim Barracks” [the occupied Lebanese Hunin village] and the deployment points of the enemy soldiers and vehicles in its vicinity with rockets and artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. the “Hanita” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” occupation soldiers in “Shtula” Forest [the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha] with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}