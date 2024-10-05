- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, December 15, 2023
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 15, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m. the "Jordeikh" [Al-Jardah] point with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 p.m. an “Israeli” force entering the headquarters of the Intelligence Battalion in “Mitat” Barracks with appropriate weapons, which led to the death and injury of its members.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:15 p.m. the “Bayyad Blida” Site with appropriate weapons. It was directly hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m. “Ramim Barracks” [the occupied Lebanese Hunin village] and the deployment points of the enemy soldiers and vehicles in its vicinity with rockets and artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m. the “Hanita” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” occupation soldiers in “Shtula” Forest [the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha] with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
