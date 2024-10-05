European Leaders Urge a Cease Fire in Gaza: We’re Losing Credibility

By Staff, Agencies

As “Israel’s” continue its barbarism in Gaza Strip, more European Union countries are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Ireland’s prime minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday the EU is losing its credibility because of a lack of a strong position in the war, urging his counterparts to call for such a halt in the fighting, rather than a limited pause to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Varadkar said he hopes they will achieve “stronger wording” this time.

“I think the European Union has lost credibility because of our inability to take a stronger and more united position on ‘Israel’ and Palestine,” he said. “We’ve lost credibility at the global South, which actually is most of the world, because what is perceived to be double standards. And there’s some truth in that, quite frankly.”

Before the summit, Varadkar and the prime ministers of Spain, Belgium, and Malta wrote to European Council President Charles Michel asking him to host a “serious debate” about the “Israeli” war and the “humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.”

“We must call urgently for all the parties to declare a lasting humanitarian cease-fire that can lead to an end of hostilities,” the four leaders wrote.

For his part, Belgium’s Prime Minister has issued a stirring call for an immediate end to the killing of civilians and a ceasefire in the Gaza. “This urgent appeal is a response to the escalating hostilities that are causing devastating casualties and inflaming tensions in the region,” he said