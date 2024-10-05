No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria

New Ops against US Forces in Iraq, Syria
folder_openSyria access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its drone has hit the US-run Ain Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq on Thursday night in retaliation for Washington’s complicity in the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

This is the latest in a series of operations against US bases in Iraq and Syria for its support for “Israeli” atrocities. Many such operations against the US forces have been claimed by groups operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

On Thursday, the resistance announced a drone attack on a US military base in Al-Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria.

Early on Thursday, the resistance fighters also targeted a US military base at the Koniko gas field in Dayr al-Zawr Governorate of Syria. A few hours earlier, they also targeted US military bases in Al-Tanf and Al-Rukban regions, both in Syria.

Meanwhile, a Pentagon official admitted that US forces have come under attack 97 times by missiles and attack drones, in Syria and Iraq since October 17.

Israel Syria Iraq Gaza IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Kamikaze Drone Targets US Military Base in Syria’s Hasakah

Kamikaze Drone Targets US Military Base in Syria’s Hasakah

one month ago
Four Syrian Soldiers Injured in “Israeli” Airstrikes Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Four Syrian Soldiers Injured in “Israeli” Airstrikes Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

one month ago
Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations

Syria Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Golan Heights, Urges UN to Address “Israeli” Violations

2 months ago
From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer

From Occupied Syrian Golan to Netanyahu: You’re Not Welcome Killer

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot