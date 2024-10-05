Al-Qassam Spokesman: 36 ’Israeli’ Soldiers killed, 72 Military Vehicles Destroyed in 3 Days

By Staff, Agencies

The Spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeidah, revealed on Thursday that the warriors of Hamas battalions have killed 36 soldiers in different axes of the battle in the Gaza Strip over last 72 hours.

In a telegram message, Abu Obeidah pointed out that during the battle the brave fighters of the Resistance, destroyed or severely damaged 72 military vehicles.

“Also, in the course of battle the fighters attacked the enemy forces with anti-armor and anti-personnel rockets and confronted them from zero distance,” he added, noting that “As the resistance fighters targeted their support teams and sniper operations, dozens of enemy soldiers were injured and a number of war equipment was also captured.”

The spokesman of Al-Qassam further stated that the warrior of these battalions crushed the headquarters of the “Israeli” forces and military equipment of the occupiers in different axes with mortar shells and short-range rockets and carried out extensive missile attacks on various cities of the occupied territories.

Palestinian Resistance fighters destroyed at least eight of their tanks and armored personnel carriers and killed 10 Zionist officers and soldiers during battles with the Zionist army soldiers in different axes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.