A Reporter-Turned Food Vendor Defies Economic Hardship in Kashmir

Photo Credit: Ubaid Mukhtar

A young Kashmiri girl from Srinagar has set up a cloud kitchen where she sells mostly delicious cultural Kashmiri foods. Young Asma Bhatt is defying economic hardship and unemployment in Kashmir.

Asma worked as a reporter with the local news agency The Kashmir Walla, which was shut down by the Indian government on August 19, 2023, leading to the unemployment of many of its staff.